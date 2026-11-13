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Engel's Smart Software Helps BIC Stretch Thin Engineering Resources
By David Hutton,8 days ago
BIC's shaver manufacturing facility in Athens, Greece, has pushed overall equipment effectiveness to a consistent 95% by deploying artificial intelligence to extend the reach of just five process engineers across a 180-machine production campus. The facility, operated by one of the world's leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters, brushes, and shavers,...