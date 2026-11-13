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Four New Artists Join FriendsGroove, Standing Alongside the Platform’s Founding Originals
By Remergify, Inc.,7 days ago
NYC punk veterans, a Detroit guitar virtuoso, an Oceanside rapper,and R&B artist King Takeshii, whose new EP arrives today, open Grooves on the human-first music network. NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / FriendsGroove, the social network for music operated by Remergify, today welcomed five independent artists who joined the platform over the past month. They span punk, blues and folk, hip-hop, pop, and R&B. Each has opened a Groove, a single artist community where every fan who joins claims a permanent, numbered friend spot.