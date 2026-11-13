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South Texas Family Medicine & Urgent Care Expands Men’s Health Evaluation and Diagnostic Services
By PressAdvantage,8 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX – November 12, 2026 – PRESSADVANTAGE – South Texas Family Medicine & Urgent Care has announced an expansion of its primary care men’s health initiative to increase access to confidential diagnostic evaluations and personalized treatment plans across northwest San Antonio and surrounding communities. Operating from its clinical locations on Bandera Road and Blanco Road, the locally and veteran-owned medical practice is introducing updated clinical screening protocols focused on vascular, endocrine, and metabolic factors affecting adult male wellness. As public health research continues linking male reproductive symptoms to broader cardiovascular and hormonal conditions, the practice seeks to normalize open clinical discussions and provide structured medical assessments within an accessible neighborhood setting.