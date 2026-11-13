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Workers near retirement may face ‘psychological burden’ shifting from saving to spending
By Courtney Vinopal,7 days ago
As employees prepare to retire, they’re likely to experience a significant mindset shift when it comes to how they manage their money. After spending much of their career saving for retirement, they must now consider how to spend that money. These workers might not have a clear plan for how much they can safely spend in retirement while accounting for other costs, such as healthcare.