undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Judge tosses Jerry Sandusky's latest attempt to overturn sex abuse convictions: documents
By Matthew Duckworth,8 days ago
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania judge has rejected Jerry Sandusky's latest attempt to challenge his convictions for sexually abusing boys, affirming that his third post-conviction petition was filed too late and failed to effectively establish grounds for a new trial, according to court documents. The Centre County...