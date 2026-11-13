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Shanghai’s art week finds buyers in a selective market
By Alex Wang,8 days ago
Shanghai’s two leading art fairs, West Bund Art & Design and Art021, opened this week against a backdrop of slowing economic growth, subdued confidence in China’s art market and an increasingly crowded international art calendar. While the city no longer commands the same international panache it enjoyed before the pandemic, galleries report encouraging early sales, suggesting that committed collectors remain active despite a more cautious market.