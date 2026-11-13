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SMX Brings American Ingenuity to the Next Frontier of Artificial Intelligence
By SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited,7 days ago
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / America’s industrial strength has long been fueled by a willingness to challenge conventional thinking, embrace emerging technologies and transform scientific breakthroughs into practical commercial solutions. From advances in manufacturing to the digital revolution, that entrepreneurial mindset has helped shape the nation’s economic identity.