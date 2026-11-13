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RVA Abides at the 14th annual Big LeBYRDski Fest
By Richard Hayes,7 days ago
Nov. 14 is The Byrd Theatre Foundation’s 14th annual Big LeBYRDski Fest which includes the Bathrobe Bar Crawl from 3-6:00pm in RVA! (21+) Kick things off at Burger Bach (Bathrobe Bar Crawl Registration starts 3pm) while attendees make their way through Carytown while heading to The Byrd Theatre for trivia, a costume contest and a 7:00pm screening of The Big Lebowski – all part of the 14th annual Big LeBYRDski Fest!