undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why has science misinformation gotten so out of control online?
By Manoush Zomorodi,7 days ago
Conflicting health information has weakened public trust in science over the years. Epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera fact-checks health trends with in-depth research instead of grabby headlines. About Jessica Malaty Rivera. Jessica Malaty Rivera is an infectious disease epidemiologist and a science communicator. In her social media content, she promotes science...