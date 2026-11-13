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GODZILLA MINUS ZERO Director and Stars Talk About the Sequel’s Emotional Story and What’s Next for Noriko
By Joey Paur,8 days ago
Godzilla and King Ghidorah bring plenty of destruction in Godzilla Minus Zero, but the movie’s biggest challenges aren’t limited to fighting giant monsters. The Shikishima family is once again caught in the middle of the chaos, and this time, their fight to stay together comes with some pretty terrifying complications.