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Julia Iverson
By Courtney1,7 days ago
Julia A. Iverson, 90, of New London, died Wednesday, November 11, at her residence in Willmar. Her funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, November 20 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm Thursday, November 19 at Johnson Funeral Home in New London and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Home in New London.