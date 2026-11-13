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Alabama’s infant mortality rate inches up to 7.4 in 2025
By Claire Harrison,7 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s infant mortality rate rose slightly to 7.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2025, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Thursday. Out of the 57,192 babies born in Alabama last year, 422 died before their first birthday. That’s up from 414 deaths in 2024, which made for a rate of 7.1 deaths per 1,000 births. The change from 2024 to 2025 was not statistically significant, the ADPH said in a news release.