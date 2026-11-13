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IEHP opens expanded Community Wellness Center
By San Bernardino News Daily,4 days ago
Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) will celebrate the opening of its newly expanded Community Wellness Center in San Bernardino with a public celebration on Saturday, Nov. 21. The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2050 N. Massachusetts Ave. and will include site tours, giveaways, photos with IEHP Superhero Mighty Fitnessa and class demonstrations.
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