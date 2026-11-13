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Dozen Fort Mill athletes to play at the next level in first signing of the year
By Mac Banks,4 days ago
In their first signing of the school year, Fort Mill High School had a dozen student-athletes sign to play at the next level. Of the dozen that signed, four of them are baseball players, making up most of the group. There were also two volleyball players and two lacrosse players, to go with a swimmer, a soccer player, a basketball player, and an equestrian.
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