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Prescribed burn east of Avon will produce smoke into the weekend
By Will Feelright,7 days ago
LOGAN — Fire crews are conducting a prescribed burn Friday east of Avon, producing smoke that will likely be visible in the south end of Cache Valley. Dallin Bodrero, Cache County fire warden with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said crews will burn slash piles between Scare Canyon and Cold Water Ranch. The operation begins at 9 a.m. Friday and could continue into Saturday depending on weather conditions.