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RAV4 Vs. Highlander: Toyota's Own Lineup Now Makes The Strongest Case Against Buying A Bigger SUV
By Alina Moore,7 days ago
Toyota just handed its own Highlander a problem it can't easily fix: a smaller, cheaper SUV that does almost everything it does, for a lot less money. The 2026 RAV4 LE Hybrid starts at $31,900, while a Highlander XLE AWD now opens at $46,270 after Toyota dropped the base L and LE trims entirely. That's a $14,370 gap at the showroom door, and it only grows once insurance, registration, and fuel costs get added up over a few years of ownership.