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Taste The Brisket And Pork Belly Burnt Ends That Draw Lines Outside This Luling, Louisiana Smokehouse
4 days ago
Some barbecue joints hope for a crowd. This one in Luling, Louisiana, gets a line before the doors even unlock. The smokehouse sells its full barbecue spread only a few hours a week, and people still show up from Texas, Seattle, and the Chicago area to wait their turn. The two names on everyone’s lips are prime brisket and pork belly burnt ends, and both have a habit of selling out before closing time.