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Step inside Phantom of the Opera with Living Oklahoma’s exclusive backstage peek
By Kelly Burgar,8 days ago
Living Oklahoma was invited inside the world of Phantom of the Opera to capture an exclusive look at the iconic chandlier and more. THERE’S STILL TIME TO SEE THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA AT CIVIC CENTER MUSIC HALL, RUNNING THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH. GO TO OKCBROADWAY.COM OR YOU CAN WAIT TILL THEY ARRIVE IN TULSA ON NOVEMBER 18TH THRU 29TH AT THE TULSA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, GO TO CELEBRITYATTRACTIONS.COM.