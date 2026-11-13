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Family-Run Since 1956, This Mendon Steakhouse With A Fireplace Keeps Massachusetts Steak Lovers Coming Back For Prime Rib
4 days ago
Some restaurants chase trends every few years. Others pick a lane in the 1950s and simply stay in it, one plate of prime rib at a time. In the small town of Mendon, Massachusetts, there is a steakhouse that has been run by the same family since 1956, and people still drive long distances just to sit down at its tables. The portions are big enough to turn dinner into tomorrow’s lunch, the bread basket has a loyal following of its own, and a fireplace adds old-school character to the dining room.
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