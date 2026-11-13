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Ask A Shore Local Where To Eat In Winter And They’ll Name These 7 Year-Round Diners
7 days ago
Once the boardwalk games close and the beach badges go back in the drawer, a lot of Jersey Shore restaurants lock up until spring. The diners are a different story. Up and down the coast, from North Wildwood to Monmouth County, a handful of booths and counters keep the coffee going all winter long for the people who actually live here. These seven spots are open seven days a week, serve real food at fair prices, and give you a reason to drive to the shore even when it is cold out.
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