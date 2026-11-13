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This Mississippi Town Lines Its Walkable Historic Downtown With Shops and Preserved Antebellum Buildings for One Scenic Day
7 days ago
Somewhere along the eastern bank of the Mississippi River sits a town where the sidewalks tell stories older than most states. Streets wind past columned porches, tidy gardens, and shopfronts that have kept their character for generations. Travelers keep circling back to this place for a slow, on-foot kind of...