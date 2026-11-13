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Athens health department investigating 4 e. coli cases
By Athens City-County Health Department,8 days ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio – The Athens City-County Health Department is investigating four laboratory confirmed cases of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) in Athens County. Health Department staff are currently working to identify how the infections occurred, whether there is a common source, and any persistent risks. Shiga Toxin-Producing E....