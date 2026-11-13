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Delaware State Police add live translation to body-worn cameras
By Bees Beesley,5 days ago
Delaware State Police announced the launch of real-time translation through Axon body-worn cameras this week, enabling clearer communication between law enforcement and community members. DSP says the built-in technology, already in use, allows troopers to push-to-translate two-way speech between over 50 languages with live transcription. “Everyone deserves to be heard...
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