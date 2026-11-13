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Florence County crews contain ‘medium-sized’ woods fire near Walmart
7 days ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- Florence County Fire Rescue crews contained a woods fire that broke out Thursday near a Walmart Supercenter. Crews responded at about 5 p.m. to the 100 block of Grace Drive, off S. Irby Street, for the fire, which the department described as "medium-sized" and spreading through the woods and threatening nearby homes. FCFR responded, with help from the City of Florence Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.