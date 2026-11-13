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Community Connections: Community Support Programs, Inc
8 days ago
Veronica S. Glover, LMSW is the Chief Executive Officer of Community Support Programs, Inc., a nonprofit serving individuals and families affected by homelessness, mental illness, substance use, and related disabilities. With more than 30 years of human services leadership, she brings extensive experience in housing, behavioral health, nonprofit operations, and client-centered services.