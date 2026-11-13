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I-94 construction update: New lanes open as projects prepare for winter
By Debbie Lazaga,8 days ago
Drivers are seeing more lanes reopen across the Milwaukee-area freeway system as several I-94 and I-43 projects move into their winter configurations. At the 27th Street Bridge, crews are continuing to place steel girders for the new bridge structure. Eric Hanson with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the work marks an important step in the long-term I-94 East-West reconstruction.