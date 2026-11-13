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Introducing ‘On This Date in the 828’: A look at past events in WNC
By Dean Hensley,7 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (828NewsNow) — This is a new feature for 828NewsNow, where we will chronicle the events that happened in the 828 area code each week. This first introductory article will highlight the events that happened just on Nov. 13, but future articles, which will publish every Sunday, will chronicle events that happened for the week ahead.
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