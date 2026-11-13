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Minnesota Wild, Starkey Partner to Celebrate Minnesota and Advance Hearing Health
By Minnesota Wild PR,8 days ago
As part of the partnership, Starkey will be featured through a variety of in-arena activations, including videoboard placements, instant replay sponsorships, and Stadium Vision exposure, creating new opportunities to engage with Wild fans throughout the season. In addition, Starkey will provide complimentary foam earplugs to guests at every event at Grand Casino Arena, available for pickup at all Guest Service locations throughout the arena. The partnership also extends to the ice, with Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy utilizing Starkey SoundGear Phantom custom earpieces for hearing protection during Wild home games.