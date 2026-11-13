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Redbirds Look To Remain Undefeated Saturday Against Saint Louis
7 days ago
Coming off a big win at home over one of the top mid-major programs in the country on Wednesday against Green Bay, Illinois State hits the road on Saturday looking to stay undefeated on the early season when the Redbirds (4-0) travel south on I-55 to take on the Saint Louis Billikens (2-1). Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, and the game can be watched live on ESPN and heard locally on 98.9 FM WJEZ and on the Varsity App with Greg Halbleib on the call.
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