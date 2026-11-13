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Stopping anti-India hate, reclaiming tariff powers priorities: Congressman-elect Amish Shah
By ANI,8 days ago
Washington DC [US], November 12, 2026: Indian-American Congressman-elect Dr Amish Shah on Wednesday, November 11, said that addressing anti-India hate in the United States and restoring Congress’s authority over tariffs by taking the power away from the White House will be among his top priorities when he assumes office on January 3.
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