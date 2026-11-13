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Feel Good Story: Finding Their Potential - PAW Student Enterprises Opens Doors for Tomball ISD Students
7 days ago
Feel Good Story: Finding Their Potential - PAW Student Enterprises Opens Doors for Tomball ISD Students. For some students, discovering what they're capable of starts with something as simple as making a product, completing an order or helping a customer. For others, it means finding the confidence to take on a new responsibility, lead a team or discover a job they genuinely love.