undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Positive Parenting: Growing together through delayed gratification
By Kayla Fletcher,8 days ago
It’s easy to feel thankful when someone does something nice for us, when we feel the sun on our face or things are going our way. However, where thankfulness is an emotion, gratitude is an attitude of appreciation under any circumstance. Gratitude means expressing thankfulness and being appreciative of daily life even when nothing exciting happens. Even when we feel sad, mad, or exhausted.