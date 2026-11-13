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Mankato schools prepare for secondary redesign as principal takes on new assignment
By Lisa Kaye,8 days ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is preparing changes to the middle and high school experience, and Central High School Principal Marti Sievek is taking on a temporary assignment to help lead the work. Superintendent Paul Peterson discussed the secondary redesign, school board representation and traffic safety near...
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