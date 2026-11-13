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NASCAR still searching for next mainstream talisman, catalysts for upping driver star power
By Adam Stern,7 days ago
The media company Versant contacted one of its media rights partners in NASCAR earlier this year with an opportunity to bring someone to the swanky Met Gala. A spinoff from Comcast, Versant is one of NASCAR’s five domestic rights partners through 2031 in deals worth $1.1 billion annually. Versant, which airs the Met Gala red carpet on E!, invited NASCAR to send a driver. NASCAR chose Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar, fresh off his first Cup Series win.