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First National Bank Alaska Announces Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2
8 days ago
ANCHORAGE, AK – First National Bank Alaska’s (OTCQX:FBAK) net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $25.2 million, or $7.95 per share. This compares with net income of $21.4 million, or $6.75 per share, for the same period in 2025. Return on assets increased to 1.74%, an improvement of 21 basis points from the same period in 2025, driven by higher net income.
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