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Lincoln man arrested after threatening restaurant employees with knife, police say
By Abigail Carrera,8 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man accused of threatening restaurant employees with a knife and then using it to break a window was arrested Thursday night. Lincoln police were called to the area of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road just after 11 p.m. after a man in a green hoodie and shorts allegedly walked up to the Chick-fil-A, threatened employees with a knife and then used it to hit and break a window. Afterward, he walked away.
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