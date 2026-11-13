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Aikenomics — Why Republicans lost: It’s the economy, stupid!
By D.C. AIKEN,8 days ago
Wall Street may be celebrating, but Main Street isn't, and on Nov. 3, American voters delivered a message that Washington would be wise not to ignore. It appears Republicans — and perhaps more importantly, the man occupying the White House — lost touch with the economic realities facing the average American. The result was a political earthquake, with Democrats reclaiming control of Congress.