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Blues Traveler to Perform at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Milestone Publicity,8 days ago
GRAMMY®-winning rock band Blues Traveler will kick off the holiday season on one of America’s biggest stages, performing in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on Thursday, November 26. The band will ride aboard Holland America’s “The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder” float, performing for millions lining the streets of Manhattan and watching at home nationwide.