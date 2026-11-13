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Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Will practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Tuten (ankle/foot) will practice Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. Tuten was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but head coach Liam Coen revealed that he will be back out there Friday. It won't be clear until after practice if Tuten practiced fully or on a limited basis, but his participation alone bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Titans.