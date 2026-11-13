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In “RM x SFMOMA,” K-Pop Star RM Introduces Himself Through the Art He Loves
By Jordan Riefe,8 days ago
Known to most of the world as RM, frontman of the K-pop mega-group BTS, Kim Namjoon shows another, more personal side in his latest creative endeavor as co-curator, alongside América Castillo and Hyoeun Kim, on the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me.” In it, nearly 150 works from his personal art collection are featured in conversation with pieces from the museum’s permanent collection.