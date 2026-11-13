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Between Bridlington And York Is A Medieval Village With Scenic Trails, Countryside Views, And Historic Charm
By Kristin Conard,7 days ago
Yorkshire in Northern England has some delightful destinations, like the charming coastal town of Bridlington, and York with its impressive cathedral. When you're exploring this part of the U.K., you might be tempted to visit just these larger hubs. However, you'd be missing out on some of the region's places of quieter beauty and history, like you can find in Fridaythorpe. This small village has just over 300 residents, and it's about a 35-minute drive west from Bridlington and about the same distance east of York. While it may not have big city amenities, Fridaythorpe does have a rich history and beautiful surroundings. It's the highest village in the Yorkshire Wolds, a series of rolling chalk hills in this part of East Yorkshire. From both the village and trails, you'll find great views over the surrounding countryside.