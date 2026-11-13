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Rory Culkin on Dark New Role in Psychological Thriller ‘Nocturne’
7 days ago
Actor Rory Culkin joins TODAY to talk about playing a nurse caring for a serial killer after his predecessor mysteriously vanished in Apple’s new psychological thriller, “Nocturne.” “I know actors that take characters home with them…but this the first time I took someone else’s character home with me,” he says of Stephen Graham’s role as the serial killer, adding, “I couldn’t get him out of my head.” He also opens up about working on his Pittsburgh accent for the project, becoming a new dad, and why he enjoys bejeweling his shoes.