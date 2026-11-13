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Hunter Schafer Says We're Wearing Eye Shadow on Our Noses This Holiday Season
By Marci Robin,8 days ago
Between Wicked and basically every movie Zendaya promotes, it has become very much in vogue in the last few years for stars to pay homage to the film they’re promoting through bold beauty and fashion choices. A red-carpet look can now be an extension of the movie's world, and Hunter Schafer is the latest celebrity to make that abundantly clear. At the Los Angeles premiere of Blade Runner 2099, she arrived with an eye-makeup look inspired by one of the original film's most memorable characters—but instead of looking costume-y, it actually looks suspiciously... wearable?