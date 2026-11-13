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Mike Doughty Surprise Drops New Solo LP Today
By Big Hassle Media,7 days ago
Legendary singer-songwriter Mike Doughty is proud to announce today’s release of his new solo album, DR MALFUNCTION IN THE HUE DEPARTMENT, available everywhere now. Doughty’s first album under his own name in more than 10 years, DR MALFUNCTION IN THE HUE DEPARTMENT is a compilation of stripped-down new versions of covers and previously released songs in collaboration with longtime musical compatriot Andrew “Scrap” Livingston on backward guitar. The 12-track collection strips Doughty’s signature songwriting down to its essentials while venturing into unconventional terrain with surprising covers of Charli XCX’s “Apple,” Ry Cooder’s “Drive Like I Never Been Hurt,” and Hank Williams Jr.’s outlaw classic, “O.D’d in Denver.” Recorded at the famed Memphis Magnetic studio in Memphis, TN – the soul capital of the universe – DR MALFUNCTION IN THE HUE DEPARTMENT brings fresh perspectives to Doughty’s own material, resulting in an intimate but unpredictable recording that moves freely between styles and eras.