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Y&R’s Kate Linder Honors Her Late Mother With a Special Art Extravaganza Fans Can Attend
By Rachel Dillin,7 days ago
The Young and the Restless star Kate Linder is honoring her late mother, Molly Wolveck, in a way that brings together two causes close to her heart: art and ALS awareness. The actress, who plays Esther Valentine, will host her third annual Art Extravaganza on Sunday, November 15, in Los Angeles, giving fans an opportunity to meet familiar faces while supporting the ALS Network.