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Foxes rescued from farm find new home in St. Croix Falls
By Greg Seitz,8 days ago
Animal rescue provides permanent home for four foxes previously kept at breeding operation. A nonprofit animal rescue organization based in St. Croix Falls is celebrating as four foxes saved from a breeding operation have moved into a new home at the sanctuary after three years of effort. Dubbed the “Fab 4 Foxes” by Wild Paws Animal Sanctuary, the animals were found in 2023 at a breeder that was closing, living in small, cramped cages.
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