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ROH on HonorClub results (11/12): Bandido vs. Bishop Kaun for the ROH Championship, Lee Moriarty vs. AR Fox for the ROH Pure Championship
8 days ago
Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 192) Taped mostly on November 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. 1. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese beat Serpentico and Orlando Colon. 2. Lee Moriarty defeated AR Fox to retain the ROH Pure Championship. 3. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated B3cca in...