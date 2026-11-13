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Trump says “Too tough” deportation policies hurt him in the midterms
By The State Times,8 days ago
In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Trump shared that he was “too tough” on deportation policies that ended up harming him in the midterms. In the recent midterm elections, we saw a blue wave roll across the United States. Democrats took a majority in the Senate and House. States that hadn’t elected a Democrat in over 100 years — Texas, Ohio, and Kansas — turned blue. Another first was electing the first openly gay man to the Senate. Several women also made firsts; Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black Governor of Georgia.