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First-Gen Week Events: Fall in Love With Reading + Stuff A Dragon
By The State Times,8 days ago
The first week of November celebrates First-Gen students. First-Gen students means neither of their parents earned a bachelor’s degree. 40% of the 2026 undergraduate class is First-Gen. Faculty, staff, and students were invited to join the Office of Student Experience for a variety of events recognizing the achievements, strengths, and experiences of first-generation students. Throughout the week, students could connect with campus resources, hear first-gen stories, meet new people, enjoy free food, create crafts, participate in the Campus Resource Scavenger Hunt, and celebrate our first-gen community.