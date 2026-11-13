undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First-Gen Fri-YAY Event
By The State Times,8 days ago
On Friday, November 6th, SUNY Oneonta hosted a First-Gen Fri-YAY event for first generation college students to enjoy alongside discovering new career and financial pursuits. First generation students are the first in their family to go away for college, and since they may be navigating how to handle college alone without insight, opportunities like this allow them to find the resources and support they may need.